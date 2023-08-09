REPORT: Joe Biden Knows Who Cocaine Found At White House Belonged To





Recent revelations surrounding a cocaine incident at the White House last month suggest that President Joe Biden possesses knowledge about the individual responsible, and the alleged wrongdoer is reportedly connected to the “Biden family orbit,” according to an exclusive report.

Contrary to initial speculations that Hunter Biden, who has been vocal about his battle with cocaine addiction, might have been involved, sources informed the Soldier of Fortune website that Hunter was not linked to the incident.

The incident came to light on July 2 when a quantity of cocaine was discovered within a cubby in the West Wing, an area designated for visitors to stow personal items before entering the main building. The cocaine’s presence triggered a precautionary evacuation of the White House, followed by a thorough search by hazardous material teams. During this period, both President Biden and his son Hunter, aged 53, were at Camp David.

The timeline of how long the bag containing cocaine had been in the cubby before its discovery remains uncertain, complicating efforts to pinpoint the individual responsible for its presence. The Secret Service, tasked with ensuring the security of the White House, initiated an investigation that employed DNA and fingerprint analysis to identify the culprit.

Despite initial claims to the contrary, officials disclosed that there were no surveillance cameras positioned to capture footage of the individual responsible, leading to criticism from former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Gugliemi informed NBC News that an extensive list of approximately 500 individuals potentially connected to the incident had been compiled for investigation. However, the agency ultimately decided against interviewing all 500 individuals due to the strain it would impose on resources and potential infringement upon civil liberties. Gugliemi also indicated that without corresponding physical evidence tying a person to the drugs, the endeavor would likely prove unfruitful.

The discovered quantity of cocaine, amounting to 208 milligrams or approximately 0.007 ounces, falls within the parameters of a misdemeanor charge in the District of Columbia.

On July 13, the Secret Service officially closed the investigation, citing an inability to identify the perpetrator.

The Soldier of Fortune website has since reported that three security sources, currently employed by a U.S. government agency, independently identified the same individual as the culprit behind the cocaine incident. These sources allegedly stated that the person responsible had a connection to the “Biden family orbit,” a circle of individuals associated with the President. The sources clarified that Hunter Biden was not implicated in the event.

One of the sources indicated, “If you want the name, ask Joe Biden. He knows who it is.” A second source supported this claim, stating that the individual involved was not Hunter Biden but rather someone with ties to the President’s family circle.

As speculation continues to swirl around this incident, questions regarding the extent of President Biden’s knowledge and involvement remain, shedding light on the intricate dynamics that sometimes permeate the highest echelons of political power.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)