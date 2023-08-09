“NEGLECT OF DUTY” DeSantis Suspends Orlando State Attorney [VIDEO]





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has utilized his executive authority to suspend Monique Worrell, the Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney, citing “neglect of duty” concerning crime-related matters. The suspension, effected via an executive order on Wednesday, is rooted in concerns raised by DeSantis’ office, which asserts that Worrell, who oversees Orlando’s jurisdiction, has consistently permitted murderers and other violent criminals to evade the full repercussions of their illegal actions.

In a statement issued by DeSantis’ office, it is alleged that the policies and practices within Worrell’s office have led to significantly reduced sentences for murderers, violent offenders, and dangerous drug traffickers, and in certain instances, these individuals have managed to evade imprisonment entirely. The statement deems these practices contrary to Florida law and detrimental to the safety and well-being of the communities that Worrell was elected to serve.

During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Governor DeSantis emphasized this decision, joined by various Florida officials, including Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. They outlined instances where Worrell purportedly bypassed mandatory minimum sentences for offenses involving firearms and drug trafficking, allowed juvenile offenders to avoid serious charges and confinement, and allegedly minimized charges for online child offenders. She is also accused of avoiding sentencing enhancements related to prior criminal history.

Governor DeSantis expressed his conviction that his actions are constitutionally supported and well-founded. This event marks the second time he has taken significant steps against a Florida prosecutor whom he perceives to have fallen short in fulfilling their duties. In August 2022, he suspended Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren for his refusal to enforce the state’s abortion ban.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)