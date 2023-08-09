



Excitement in the Torah World as Dirshu Chaburas Shas Iyun Kal Program Embarks on Masechta Bava Metziah

On Rosh Chodesh Elul, Dirshu’s Chaburas Shas program will begin Masechta Bava Metziah.

Chaburas Shas was introduced at Dirshu’s most recent convention by the Nasi of Dirshu, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita. It is a two-track program that covers two and a half blatt a week (an amud per weekday) with Friday and Shabbos consecrated for chazarah. Track one is Gemara, Rashi and Tosafos with a thirty-question test every month. Track two features Gemara, Rashi, Tosafos, and a list of maarei mekomos from the Rishonim and Acharonim prepared under the guidance of HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron, also with a thirty-question test every month.

Talmidei chachamim from all over the world have expressed tremendous excitement at the opportunity to learn in a structured iyun kal program that will enable them to learn Masechta Bava Metziah with meforshim and guidance in less than a year.

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of the Slabodka Yeshiva, has been an enthusiastic supporter of Chaburas Shas. He said, “I always tell my talmidim and yungeleit who come to me that they must learn in a way that is fitting for them and their own individual needs. I think this program can bring tremendous to’eles to many, many avreichim.”

The Sefardic community is another community that has embraced Chaburas Shas. At the outset of the program, Dirshu’s hanhalla visited HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, zt”l, in his apartment in the Old City of Yerushalayim to tell him about the new program and ask for his bracha. Although Rav Cohen was weak and ill at the time, he went out of his way to meet the hanhalah of Dirshu, saying, “Not only do you deserve a bracha but I must also give a bracha to those who are actually learning in the program. I give them my bracha that they should learn the material and know it! Hashem should help that you should merit to increase Torah learning in the best way possible!”

With tremendous warmth, Rav Shalom Cohen concluded, “May you succeed through these programs in infusing cheshek, desire for learning so that they will want to learn and learn and keep on learning.”

HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen praised the program for its combination of bekius and iyun saying, “This program allows for the learning of both, in a way that is very fitting for so many lomdei Torah. A program like Chaburas Shas can allow a person to cover ten blatt a month while at the same time absorb the ‘heart’ of the sugya rather than learn it superficially.”

The new program will commence with Masechta Bava Metziah this coming Rosh Chodesh Elul. For more information or to join, please contact Dirshu at 1-888-5-Dirshu or e-mail, [email protected]