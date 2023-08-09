CATSKILLS: Patient Airlifted After Vehicle Overturns With Ejection On Route 17





A man was airlifted following a serious crash on Route 17 in Liberty, Wednesday afternoon.

Sources tell YWN that the victim, a 49-year-old man, was the single occupant in a vehicle which overturned on Route 17 near Exit 100A. Catskills Hatzolah Paramedics found the victim outside of the vehicle when they arrived on the scene, which appears that he was ejected from the vehicle.

A medevac was called, which landed on the highway, and airlifted the victim to Westchester Trauma Center.

He suffered various injuries, including a head injury.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE CATSKILL SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE CATSKILL SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF CATSKILL NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)