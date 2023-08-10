Sen. Rand Paul Demands For Dr. Fauci To Be Charged Over Lying To Congress [SEE THE VIDEO]





Senator Rand Paul is accusing Dr. Anthony Fauci of having perjured himself while testifying to Congress coronavirus research in China. In a detailed discussion on Fox News, Senator Paul delved into his reasons for initiating an “official criminal referral” of Dr. Fauci to the Department of Justice, alleging that Fauci had provided false information under oath.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a clearer case of perjury in the history of government testimony, and I don’t say that lightly,” Paul said.

He highlighted a specific instance where Dr. Fauci adamantly denied that the U.S. government had funded gain-of-function research. However, Senator Paul presented contradictory evidence, referencing admissions from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the acting director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Lawrence Tabak, both confirming the involvement of NIH funding.

Referring to what he described as a “smoking gun,” Senator Paul disclosed private statements attributed to Dr. Fauci. These statements, according to Senator Paul, implied Fauci’s awareness of potential manipulation of the virus and suspicion of gain-of-function research activities in China. This private perspective allegedly contradicted Dr. Fauci’s public denials of such funding.

Senator Paul elaborated, “He says privately we are suspicious that the virus has been manipulated and we are suspicious because we know they are doing gain-of-function research. He then goes on to describe the research, and it’s exactly the research that the NIH funded.”

Senator Paul also expressed concerns about the perceived partisan nature of the legal system. He voiced reservations about the impartiality of Attorney General Merrick Garland, suggesting that partisan bias influences his actions. To address these concerns, Senator Paul disclosed that he approached the local U.S. attorney in the District of Columbia for potential legal action.

“The problem is there are partisans littered throughout the legal system, and people are seeing this,” he said. “You don’t get prosecuted if you’re a Democrat under this administration, no matter what you do.”

In addition to the accusations, Senator Paul referenced an email from February 2020 that Dr. Fauci purportedly sent to British medical researcher Jeremy Farrar. According to the email, those on a task-force call, including prominent scientists, expressed concerns about mutations in the virus that appeared to be intentionally inserted and not naturally evolved. The email also cited the involvement of scientists from Wuhan University in gain-of-function experiments.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)