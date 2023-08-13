DeSantis Heckled as Trump Crashes his Kick-Start in Iowa [VIDEO[





• Florida Gov. DeSantis was heckled by protestors at the Iowa State Fair.

• Republican presidential rivals Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis were holding competing events in the early nominating state of Iowa on Saturday, at a time when the former president overwhelmingly dominates opinion polls and the Florida governor is scrambling to reset his troubled campaign.

• Trump’s late announcement on Tuesday that he was also going to attend the event on the same day as DeSantis amounted to a political gate-crashing of an appearance the Florida governor hopes will kick-start his stalled campaign.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)