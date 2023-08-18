Majority Thinks Trump “Did Something Wrong,” But Majority Also Thinks Prosecution Is Politically Motivated





A new Fox News poll indicates that 53 percent of registered voters believe Trump “did something illegal” in connection with his efforts to reverse the 2020 election results.

The survey also found that 20 percent of registered voters believe Trump “did something wrong,” although not necessarily illegal. Meanwhile, 24 percent of respondents expressed the belief that the former president “did nothing seriously wrong” in this context.

In a notable shift from a previous poll conducted in June, the survey also indicates changing perceptions regarding the Department of Justice’s handling of the former president’s case. The percentage of voters who believe the Department of Justice’s “treatment” of Trump is “politically motivated” has decreased from 55 percent in June to 51 percent this month. Simultaneously, there has been a rise in the number of respondents who do not consider the department’s actions against Trump to be “politically motivated.”

A separate poll from Quinnipiac found that 54 percent of Americans say Trump deserves to be prosecuted, while 42 percent say he should not be.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans (64 percent) think the federal criminal charges accusing former President Trump of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election are either very serious (52 percent) or somewhat serious (12 percent), while roughly one-third (32 percent) think they are either not too serious (11 percent) or not serious at all (21 percent).

Donald Trump, who is the clear front-runner in the 2024 GOP presidential nomination race, has faced a series of legal challenges stemming from his actions surrounding the 2020 election, including a federal indictment and another in Georgia. The poll results coincide with his fourth indictment, announced earlier this week by Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

Separately, Trump faces charges over his retention of classified documents after his presidency ended, as well criminal charges in New York for covering up hush money payments during the 2016 election.

(AP)