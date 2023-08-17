MARK LEVIN: “This Is A Revolution, People Better Wake Up!” [SEE VIDEO]





Mark Levin was a guest on Hannity this week, and exploded into a fiery rant.

“This is about a political party that sees its opportunity to seize control and destroy the constitutional construct, to embrace these Marxists in their party, to push their equity agenda to control prosecutions, to control what is justice. We don’t have a justice system, America. You and others say we have a two-justice system. No we don’t. We have a no-justice system. We may have a judge. That looks pretty good. We called them your honor, they wear black robes, and we bow down to them.”

“Every part of our culture, every part of our society right now is under attack. This is a revolution. People better wake up.”

