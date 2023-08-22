WATCH: Mark Levin: “Hillary Should Be In Prison For Life!”





Fox News host Mark Levin went on a fiery tirade about the double standard within the Department of Justice, drawing a comparison between the legal treatment of former President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Levin pointed to the contrast between the investigations into Trump and Clinton, highlighting that while Trump faces four criminal indictments for alleged mishandling of classified information, attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and alleged hush payments, Clinton was not indicted for her use of a private email server during the 2016 election.

Levin asserted that Clinton “walked the country free” despite facing potential indictment by the FBI during the 2016 election. Levin slammed the lack of accountability for Clinton and emphasized that she should face the consequences of her actions, saying, “Hillary Clinton should be in prison for her entire life.”

Levin further raised questions about the differences in legal treatment between the two individuals. He noted that Clinton’s handling of classified material, including the destruction of emails and cell phones, did not lead to legal consequences, while Trump is facing numerous charges. He also pointed out that the Presidential Records Act, which grants the president authority over documents, applies to Trump but not Clinton, creating a legal defense discrepancy.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)