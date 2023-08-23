SNOOZER-IN-CHIEF: Biden Apparently Falls Asleep During Maui Fire Memorial Service





At 80 years old, President Joe Biden is the oldest person to ever hold the office of the presidency, and it shows. Already well known are his near-constant gaffes, stumbles, and unintelligible speech, which has made him a laughingstock across the U.S.

In the latest iteration of his elderliness being a little too evident, Biden appeared to fall asleep while attending a memorial service for victims of the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

Because what better way to show empathy for the victims of the worst U.S. fire in over a century than by taking an impromptu nap, right?

Way to go Sleepy-Joe!