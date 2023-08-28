200 PRIOR ARRESTS! NY Prosecutors Let Serial Criminal Free, Who Then Led NYPD On Wild Chase





Joshua Padilla, a serial offender with an extensive rap sheet of more than 200 arrests and ongoing criminal cases across four New York City boroughs, managed to escape incarceration once again, leading law enforcement on a dangerous stolen car chase that left two officers injured.

Despite facing over half a dozen criminal cases and being on parole following a three-year prison sentence for grand larceny, Padilla was able to evade jail time, prompting law enforcement to dub him “Teflon” due to his ability to escape legal consequences.

Described by a source as “human carnage on wheels,” Padilla’s streak of luck finally ran out when he was arrested after a chaotic driving spree. During the incident, he attempted to flee police by jumping off a 15-foot overpass and stealing a van, which he later crashed into an NYPD cruiser.

The NYPD posted about the incident on social media, stating, “So @NYPD33Pct cops & detectives assisted in tracking & catching a career criminal w/ 200+ prior arrests & 7 warrants after stealing a getaway car that didn’t get him very far.” At the time of his arrest, Padilla had multiple robbery and grand larceny cases pending in Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, and Brooklyn.

With a staggering 201 prior arrests dating back to 2006, including charges ranging from forgery and burglary to reckless endangerment, Padilla’s criminal history is extensive and varied. He was previously sentenced to three to six years in prison in 2017 for grand larceny but was released on parole in 2021.

Despite his parole status, Padilla’s criminal activities continued, encompassing car thefts, robberies, and assaults. Law enforcement referred to him as a “modern-day outlaw” who seemed to operate with impunity, taking advantage of what they described as a revolving door justice system.

During his recent encounter with the law, Padilla was spotted driving a stolen vehicle on the Henry Hudson Parkway, which led to a dramatic chase involving multiple stolen cars. He allegedly jumped off an overpass, stole another vehicle, and crashed it into an NYPD patrol car, causing injuries to two officers.

Padilla was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He remains in custody on Rikers Island while facing various charges in different boroughs.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)