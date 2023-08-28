200 PRIOR ARRESTS! NY Prosecutors Let Serial Criminal Free, Who Then Led NYPD On Wild Chase

Joshua Padilla, a serial offender with an extensive rap sheet of more than 200 arrests and ongoing criminal cases across four New York City boroughs, managed to escape incarceration once again, leading law enforcement on a dangerous stolen car chase that left two officers injured.
Despite facing over half a dozen criminal cases and being on parole following a three-year prison sentence for grand larceny, Padilla was able to evade jail time, prompting law enforcement to dub him “Teflon” due to his ability to escape legal consequences.
Described by a source as “human carnage on wheels,” Padilla’s streak of luck finally ran out when he was arrested after a chaotic driving spree. During the incident, he attempted to flee police by jumping off a 15-foot overpass and stealing a van, which he later crashed into an NYPD cruiser.
The NYPD posted about the incident on social media, stating, “So @NYPD33Pct cops & detectives assisted in tracking & catching a career criminal w/ 200+ prior arrests & 7 warrants after stealing a getaway car that didn’t get him very far.” At the time of his arrest, Padilla had multiple robbery and grand larceny cases pending in Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, and Brooklyn.
With a staggering 201 prior arrests dating back to 2006, including charges ranging from forgery and burglary to reckless endangerment, Padilla’s criminal history is extensive and varied. He was previously sentenced to three to six years in prison in 2017 for grand larceny but was released on parole in 2021.
Despite his parole status, Padilla’s criminal activities continued, encompassing car thefts, robberies, and assaults. Law enforcement referred to him as a “modern-day outlaw” who seemed to operate with impunity, taking advantage of what they described as a revolving door justice system.
During his recent encounter with the law, Padilla was spotted driving a stolen vehicle on the Henry Hudson Parkway, which led to a dramatic chase involving multiple stolen cars. He allegedly jumped off an overpass, stole another vehicle, and crashed it into an NYPD patrol car, causing injuries to two officers.
Padilla was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He remains in custody on Rikers Island while facing various charges in different boroughs.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Don’t change the narrative please. Joe Biden and Chris Wray are correct. WHITE supremacy is thee greatest threat facing this Nation. Merrick Garland has to get serious already, imprisoning all these white middle class Republican domestic terrorists who object to their school boards decision to force alternative lifestyle studies down their 3 year old kids throats. Joshua Padilla is one of Alvin Bragg’s hero role models. No need to burn down the local Target store.
They too busy arresting trump
A ferocious right-wing pushback is inevitable. Your average American is sick and tired of the soft-on-crime politicians and district attorneys, the inverted reality à la gender and race, the forced child castration and the giving up of our nation’s cities to murderous gangs. These are all variations on one theme, namely, radical leftism.
Unfortunately, you know whom the nationalists always go after once they push back.
Only Hashem can help us.
It doesn’t matter how many arrests he had. If he’s not a violent criminal then these arrests mean much lesss and there’s less of an argument that he should stay in jail before a trial. If he is ever found guilty he should go to jail for the sentence. Until then, how can you defend jailing him? I know it’s very annoying to have a car stolen (even though there is insurance) but it doesn’t mean that you can jail everyone who steals cars before their trial.
Alvin Bragg’s Press Statement
First of all when are we gonna stop persecuting our black youth. Second before 300 arrests don’t talk to me please, I am preparing for the incarceration of the Don. I call him incarcerated don
All charges need to be dismissed because he had a deprived childhood , & is underprivileged
Why wasn’t he with the mob @Macy’s in Los Angeles?