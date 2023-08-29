WATCH: Fox News Questions White House About ISIS Sympathizers Having Snuck Across Border





The FBI is investigating more than a dozen Uzbek nationals allowed into the US after they sought asylum at the southern border with Mexico earlier this year, a scramble set off when US intelligence officials found that the migrants traveled with the help of a smuggler with ties to ISIS, according to multiple US officials.

While the FBI says no specific ISIS plot has been identified, officials are still working to “identify and assess” all of the individuals who gained entry to the United States, according to a statement from National Security Council spokesman Adrienne Watson. And they are closely scrutinizing a number of the migrants as possible criminal threats, according to two US officials.

Though there is no evidence at this point to justify detaining anyone, the episode was so alarming that an urgent classified intelligence report was circulated to President Joe Biden’s top Cabinet officials in their morning briefing book.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked the White House Press Secretary about this./

DOOCY: “How’s it possible that an ISIS sympathizer is sneaking people into this country?”

JEAN-PIERRE: “We moved fast and successfully to disrupt it”

DOOCY: “Are you saying you know where all of the people this ISIS sympathizer snuck into the country are?”