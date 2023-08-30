KIDDUSH HASHEM: Bank Employees Stunned When Jewish Man Hands Them Missing Cash





A Boro Park yungerman made a tremendous kiddush hashem this week when he returned money inadvertently given to him by employees of Chase Bank.

YWN has learned through a third party that the story occurred on Monday, when a kollel yungerman withdrew $5,000 in cash at the Chase Bank branch at 13th Avenue and 48th Street in Boro Park.

Upon returning home, the man counted up the bills and quickly realized that he had been handed $6,000 – not the $5,000 he had withdrawn. He checked the receipt which confirmed that he had only taken our $5,000 from his account.

The next morning, the Jewish man returned to the bank and handed a teller $1,000 in cash, explaining that he had been given more money than he had withdrawn.

The bank employees were stunned. They told him that they had noticed the missing money, but were utterly flummoxed by it. They certainly were not expecting a customer to return that money to them.

The yungerman didn’t stay around to be praised. He left the bank and went back to learning in kollel, completely uninterested in the attention that would have surely come his way.

Mi K’Amcha Yisroel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)