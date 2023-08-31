ROLL THE TAPE: Does Joe Biden Have The Mental Acuity The Presidency Requires?





A new poll found that 77% of Americans think Joe Biden is too old to be president. The primary concern, obviously, is that an individual of his age could have declining mental faculties.

For his part, Joe Biden says that he is perfectly capable of carrying out the duties of the presidency, often telling those with doubts to just “watch” him.

So watch him we will. Below is a mash-up of Grandpa Joe’s various headscratching and cringeworthy moments. After watching, ask yourself: Is Joe Biden capable of being president?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)