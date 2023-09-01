BACKING DOWN: DeSantis Super PAC Suspends Door-Knocking Efforts In 4 Key Primary States





Never Back Down, the Super PAC supporting the presidential bid of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has dropped its door-knocking operations in several crucial primary states as both the DeSantis campaign and the PAC grapple with financial constraints and the persistent dominance of former President Donald Trump in polling data.

The Super PAC’s representatives confirmed that they have halted their door-to-door canvassing efforts in Nevada, California, North Carolina, and Texas. These states hold immense importance due to their sizable delegate counts, with Nevada poised as the third state on the GOP calendar, and all four playing a significant role in the Super Tuesday contests scheduled for March 5, 2024.

The retreat from these critical states marks a notable setback for the DeSantis campaign, which has weathered a challenging summer. The governor’s stance on the so-called “war on woke” has drawn criticism from donors and failed to divert Republican primary voters from the allure of Trump. The campaign’s response included a substantial reduction in staff, including the replacement of the campaign manager, further compounded by consistent critiques and ridicule aimed at DeSantis’ personality.

Numerous reports have surfaced highlighting extravagant spending, including private jet travel, adding to the perception of an overly expensive and unwieldy campaign effort. Additionally, a leaked Super PAC memo aimed at advising DeSantis on debate strategies cast further doubt on the overall efficiency of the operation. This marks a stark contrast to the initial positive press the PAC had garnered, where reporters were invited to observe the door-knocking training conducted earlier this year in Iowa, featuring hundreds of canvassers as part of a lofty $100 million, multi-state initiative aimed at narrowing Trump’s lead.

As the DeSantis campaign grappled with financial turmoil and a shrinking team, the Super PAC took on a controversial role by providing event planning and transportation services for the candidate himself. This move, however, sparked ethical concerns and drew criticism from ethics watchdogs, as federal regulations prohibit coordination between candidates and PACs. Beyond the ethical concerns, it significantly drained the PAC’s resources, leaving limited funds for on-ground mobilization efforts.

According to reports, the PAC’s peak workforce numbered over 250 field staffers across the aforementioned states. Some of these personnel will now be redirected to states like Iowa, New Hampshire, or South Carolina, where the DeSantis campaign seeks to regain its footing.

In response to the withdrawal from the four key states, Erin Perrine, a spokesperson for the Super PAC, framed the decision as a strategic reinvestment in the early primary states. She emphasized the campaign’s commitment to the first three primary states—namely Iowa, South Carolina, and New Hampshire—as they are poised to set the tone for the subsequent contests. Polling averages from Real Clear Politics indicate a substantial lead for Trump in these states, with DeSantis trailing by significant margins.

Despite the setback, the PAC’s Chief Operating Officer, Kristin Davison, remained optimistic about future efforts in the Super Tuesday states, assuring that the group would resume its activities closer to the primary dates in March.

“We’ll re-engage with the March primary states as we approach the New Year,” stated Davison. “Our plan is to gradually rebuild efforts in those regions.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)