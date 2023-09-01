WATCH: Nikki Haley: Congress Is “The Most Privileged Nursing Home In the Country”





2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley renewed her calls for members of Congress to undergo cognitive competency tests after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze on Wednesday during routine questioning from reporters – the second such incident in just a month.

“It’s sad,” Haley said in a Fox News appearance. “No one should feel good about seeing that any more than we should feel good about seeing Dianne Feinstein, any more than we should feel good about a lot of what’s happening or seeing Joe Biden’s decline. What I will say is, right now the Senate is the most privileged nursing home in the country. I mean, Mitch McConnell has done some great things and he deserves credit. But you have to know when to leave.”

“That is why I’m strongly in support of term limits in this country,” she continued. “I think that we do need mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75. I wouldn’t care if they did them over the age of 50. but these people are making decisions on our national security. They’re making decisions on our economy, on the border. We need to know they’re at the top of their game. You can’t say that right now looking at Congress.”

She concluded, “We need to start getting new faces, new voices, younger generations involved in our government. And we need to have everybody else understand when it’s time to go.”

