



Did you know? Hebrew, the language, is a symbol of far-right Israeli militarism. Surprising? You clearly haven’t been reading the New York Times.

That was the assertion of Ilan Stavans, who wrote a rather benign op-ed in the Times titled “Yiddish Is Having a Moment.” Nonetheless, characterizing Hebrew as the language of extremists, is insane.

For centuries, Yiddish, typically a Germanic language written using Hebrew script, served as the daily language for Jewish communities across Central and Eastern Europe. With the emergence of the Zionist movement in the late 19th century, some Jewish individuals began adopting Hebrew for both spoken and written communication. It certainly had nothing to do with “far-right Israeli militarism,” and those who speak it don’t broadly fit into that category, either.

But this anti-Hebrew sentiment has seen a resurgence in recent years, particularly among left-wing anti-Zionists, asserts Breitbart’s Joel Pollack. He says they view Yiddish as an alternative to what they perceive as the dominant cultural influence of Hebrew within a Jewish community deeply connected to Israel.

Describing Hebrew as a language that “symbolizes far-right Israeli militarism,” even if only in certain contexts, positions The Times within a lesser-known academic and cultural debate, contributing to the perpetuation of a simplistic and unfounded stereotype.

