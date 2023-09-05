TIME TO GO: Two-Thirds Of Democrats Say Biden Is Too Old And Should Retire





In a new poll from The Wall Street Journal, most Americans, including a healthy majority of Democrats, expressed doubts about President Joe Biden’s age and fitness for a second term in the White House.

The poll found that 73% of Americans believe that the 80-year-old President Biden might not be physically up to the demands of another four years in office. Interestingly, even within the Democratic party, two-thirds of respondents shared this concern. The findings underscore a widespread perception that age could be a major factor in the 2024 presidential race.

The poll also explored a hypothetical rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump. The results showed a dead heat, with both candidates polling at 46% in a potential general election matchup. Concerns over Trump’s age were also notable, with just under 50% of voters expressing reservations about the 77-year-old former president’s ability to serve effectively.

When evaluating various leadership attributes, more voters believed that Trump was mentally prepared for the job, possessed a vision for the future, cared about people like them, and boasted an impressive presidential record, compared to Biden. On the other hand, the incumbent president held an advantage in the categories of honesty and likability.

The survey also delved into public sentiment regarding Trump’s ongoing legal issues, revealing mixed opinions. Among respondents, 37% indicated that the four criminal indictments against Trump this year would make them less likely to vote for him, while 24% said it would make them more likely to vote for him, and 35% claimed it would have no impact on their decision.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)