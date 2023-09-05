DISLOYAL RAT: Mark Meadows Is Reportedly Flipping On Trump In Georgia Case





A new report claims that some of Trump’s closest allies who are co-defendants with him in the Georgia election case, may turn against him in an effort to protect themselves from potential time in prison.

Politico reported on the legal strategy of former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who is currently facing charges related to Trump’s alleged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. Court documents cited in the report suggest that Meadows may follow the lead of other former Trump associates by positioning Trump as the “primary driver” of the alleged racketeering enterprise they have been accused of.

During a recent court hearing in Atlanta, Meadows’ defense attorney drew attention to Trump’s role in what is expected to be a critical element of the prosecution’s case. This element revolves around the infamous January 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to declare him the election winner. Meadows had arranged that call.

While prosecutors played audio of the call in court, Meadows’ attorney, Michael Francisco, emphasized that Meadows’ role in the discussion was relatively minor and less provocative than Trump’s. Francisco pointed out that Meadows did not make a direct request to alter the vote totals.

This legal strategy aligns with a broader trend observed in recent developments related to the investigation. For instance, last month, Yuscil Taveras, the IT director of Mar-a-Lago, reportedly retracted his court testimony and provided information implicating Trump in efforts to delete the resort’s security camera footage. Such revelations bolster the case against Trump for alleged obstruction of justice and mishandling of classified documents.

Additionally, court filings from David Shafer, Cathleen Latham, and Shawn Still, who were indicted as fake electors for attempting to interfere with Georgia’s election results, have indicated that they were acting on instructions from Trump and his lawyers.

Commenting on the situation, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen noted, “History has shown the 18 co-defendants that Donald doesn’t care about anyone but himself. I suspect it will be every defendant for himself.”

Meadows’ own testimony during a recent hearing reinforced Trump’s involvement in the alleged election interference. Meadows revealed that Trump viewed the false electors as a significant part of his strategy to remain in power, fearing repercussions if he did not align with the campaign’s actions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)