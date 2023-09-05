“JUST ANOTHER TRICK”: Trump Rages Against Calls For Him To Be Disqualified Under The Constitution’s 14th Amendment





Donald Trump went on a tear against proponents of a legal scheme that could potentially hinder him from becoming president again. Specifically, calls have been growing to remove Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot over a clause in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, Section 3, known as the “insurrection clause.”

“Almost all legal scholars have voiced opinions that the 14th Amendment has no legal basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “Like Election Interference, it is just another “trick” being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, to again steal an Election that their candidate, the WORST, MOST INCOMPETENT, & MOST CORRUPT President in U.S. history, is incapable of winning in a Free and Fair Election. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The “insurrection” clause was adopted following the Civil War with the primary aim of preventing Confederate officials from returning to federal government positions. In the context of former President Trump, his critics contend that he should face a similar disqualification because they allege that he incited his supporters, who subsequently engaged in a violent attack on Congress on January 6th, with the intent of overturning his electoral defeat to Joe Biden.

This is what the clause says:

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

