INSANITY: Third-Graders Forced To Wear N95 Masks After Classmates Get Covid

An elementary school in a Washington D.C. suburb in Maryland has reinstated a mask mandate, specifically requiring N95 masks, for third-grade students following confirmed COVID-19 cases among a few children. The decision, outlined in a letter allegedly sent to all parents at Rosemary Hills Elementary School.
Clay Travis, founder of OutKick, shared the letter on social media, where it quickly gained traction. The letter, addressed to parents of students in a specific classroom, notifies them of the updated mask requirements. According to the letter, three or more individuals in the classroom had tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 10 days, prompting the school’s response.
Principal Rebecca Irwin Kennedy detailed the measures being taken to prevent further transmission of the virus within that classroom. The N95 mask requirement will be in effect for the next 10 days, except during meal times. Following this period, masks will become optional once again. The school also plans to distribute at-home rapid test kits to students and encourages parents to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
why is that INSANITY ? seems to me a very logical step
Yep. Makes sense. Cause during meal times, COVID lies dormant.
This seems really SANE. They didn’t close down the school. They didn’t say the class has to learn at home. They didn’t say wear cloth masks. They didn’t say wear masks for the rest of the year. They said that the kids near the one that got sick have to wear medical grade masks for a few days. Doctors and nurses routinely wear these masks all day. They have been proven to work and are not a big deal. This seems like a completely reasonable approach and one that values in person learning. It doesn’t even seem news worthy.
Amazingly ywn promoted this Insanity just a couple of months ago…
and how all of a sudden you woke up….
You allowed it to happen once what do you think they’re not going to come back again..
Keep on promoting and quoting cdc, FDA and health experts.. 6 months later you’ll be taking them now…
Fear and stupidity mixed together. What a receipe.