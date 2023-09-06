INSANITY: Third-Graders Forced To Wear N95 Masks After Classmates Get Covid





An elementary school in a Washington D.C. suburb in Maryland has reinstated a mask mandate, specifically requiring N95 masks, for third-grade students following confirmed COVID-19 cases among a few children. The decision, outlined in a letter allegedly sent to all parents at Rosemary Hills Elementary School.

Clay Travis, founder of OutKick, shared the letter on social media, where it quickly gained traction. The letter, addressed to parents of students in a specific classroom, notifies them of the updated mask requirements. According to the letter, three or more individuals in the classroom had tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 10 days, prompting the school’s response.

Principal Rebecca Irwin Kennedy detailed the measures being taken to prevent further transmission of the virus within that classroom. The N95 mask requirement will be in effect for the next 10 days, except during meal times. Following this period, masks will become optional once again. The school also plans to distribute at-home rapid test kits to students and encourages parents to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms.

