WATCH THIS: Vice President Harris Says Biden Can “Weave Through Complex Issues In A Way No One Else Can”





Vice President Harris on Wednesday brushed aside polling that shows many voters remain concerned about President Biden’s age as he seeks another term in the White House, saying she has seen firsthand his ability to handle the rigors of the job.

Harris told The Associated Press the following in an interview in Indonesia:

“Our president has been an extraordinary leader who has accomplished things that previous presidents hoped and dreamed and promised they would do and did not achieve, so yes, I see him every day. A substantial amount of time we spend together is in the Oval Office, where I see how his ability to understand issues and weave through complex issues in a way no one else can to make smart and important decisions on behalf of the American people have played out,” she said. “So I will say to you, I think the American people ultimately want to know that their president delivers, and Joe Biden delivers.”

A recent AP/NORC poll found that 77 percent of Americans and 69 percent of Democrats think he’s too old for a second term.

A Wall Street Journal poll published this week found 73 percent of Americans and roughly two-thirds of Democrats said the phrase “too old to run for president” captures Biden at least “somewhat well.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)