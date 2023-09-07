DOPE: Joe Biden Sends Condolences To Dead Governor’s Non-Existent Daughter

0
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md. As he runs for a second term, President Joe Biden has made progress wooing his party’s left wing. Many progressives have cheered steep federal spending increases on major social programs and green energy, and the president's new attempts to offer student debt relief after the Supreme Court struck down his original efforts to do so. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The White House was forced to apologize after Joe Biden sent condolences to the family of former Gov. Bill Richardson, including a daughter named Heather. The problem? The governor never had a daughter named Heather.

After claiming in a press release that he knew Richardson well, Biden’s communications staff wrote that sends his “love to his family, including his wife of over 50 years, Barbara, and his daughter, Heather.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre apologized and had to answer a question about who exactly is doing basic fact-checking at the White House.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)