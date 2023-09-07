DOPE: Joe Biden Sends Condolences To Dead Governor’s Non-Existent Daughter





The White House was forced to apologize after Joe Biden sent condolences to the family of former Gov. Bill Richardson, including a daughter named Heather. The problem? The governor never had a daughter named Heather.

After claiming in a press release that he knew Richardson well, Biden’s communications staff wrote that sends his “love to his family, including his wife of over 50 years, Barbara, and his daughter, Heather.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre apologized and had to answer a question about who exactly is doing basic fact-checking at the White House.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)