HATER: PA Leader Abbas Claims Holocaust “Wasn’t About Antisemitism,” Accuses Jews Of Being Fake Semites





In a speech that has drawn international condemnation, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas made controversial statements denying the historical roots of Ashkenazi Jews and propagating Holocaust denial.

Addressing a meeting of Fatah’s Revolutionary Council on August 24th, Abbas asserted that Ashkenazi Jews have no ancestral ties to the Middle East. He argued that they were persecuted during the Holocaust due to historic biases against them for their historical role as money lenders.

“Nazi leader Adolf Hitler said he fought the Jews because they were dealing with usury and money,” Abbas stated, a statement that has raised significant alarm.

Abbas’ speech, which was translated into English and published by the Middle East Media Research Institute, also put forth the assertion that European Jews were not connected to the land of Israel as documented in the Torah. According to his claims, they were descendants of a Turkish-linked tribe known as the Khazars, who vanished over a millennium ago. Abbas and other Palestinians have used this theory to argue that they are the true Semites, tracing their lineage back to ancient times. They contend that European Jews cannot, therefore, claim the largest share of the label of antisemitism.

“The truth that we should clarify to the world is that European Jews are not Semites,” Abbas asserted. “They have nothing to do with antisemitism.”

Abbas’ denial of the Holocaust is particularly disturbing given his history. It has been noted that he previously wrote a doctoral thesis that denied the occurrence of the Holocaust.

The international community has reacted strongly to Abbas’ remarks. Germany’s Ambassador to Israel, Stephan Seibert, characterized the speech as “an insult to the memory of millions of murdered men, women, and children.” He expressed the sentiment that the Palestinian people deserve to hear historical accuracy from their leader rather than such distortions.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Hitler Fought the European Jews Because of Their Usury, Money Dealings, It Was Not about Antisemitism; Jews from Arab Countries Did Not Want to Emigrate, But Were Forced to Do So by Israel #Antisemitism @PalestinePMO pic.twitter.com/k75UmycuyM — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) September 6, 2023

The European Union joined in the condemnation, describing Abbas’ speech as “false and grossly misleading.” The EU emphasized the inflammatory nature of such historical distortions, which they argued could exacerbate tensions in the region and hinder the pursuit of a two-state solution, a stance President Abbas has endorsed. The EU also underscored that these statements trivialize the Holocaust, fuel antisemitism, and insult the memory of Holocaust victims and their families.

The EU reaffirmed its commitment to combatting antisemitism and racism, vowing to strongly oppose any attempts to condone, justify, or trivialize the Holocaust.

United States Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadt, expressed her strong disapproval of Abbas’ remarks, stating that she was “appalled.” She condemned the speech for maligning the Jewish people, distorting the Holocaust, and misrepresenting the exodus of Jews from Arab countries. Lipstadt called for an immediate apology from President Abbas in response to his offensive and factually inaccurate statements.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)