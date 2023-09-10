DeSantis’s Surgeon General Warns AGAINST Getting Updated Covid Vaccine





Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the surgeon general of Florida since 2021, delivered a cautionary message during a Thursday news conference alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis, advising individuals to exercise caution regarding the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine. The vaccine, designed to combat the BA.2.86 omicron subvariant, has not yet received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Ladapo emphasized the lack of concrete evidence supporting the new mRNA COVID-19 vaccine during the news conference.

“There’s a new vaccine that’s on the horizon, a new mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, and there’s essentially no evidence for it,” Ladapo said. “There’s been no clinical trial conducted in human subjects demonstrating its efficacy.”

Furthermore, Ladapo raised concerns about the vaccine’s safety profile, noting a lack of clinical trials confirming its safety for individuals. He pointed out multiple “red flags” associated with the updated vaccines, particularly highlighting the potential for cardiac injury in many individuals.

In a departure from traditional medical advice, the state surgeon general urged Floridians to make their own decisions based on their personal “resonance of truth” rather than relying solely on the guidance of “very educated people telling you what you should think.” He urged individuals to trust their instincts, saying, “When they try to convince you to be comfortable and agree with things that don’t feel comfortable, [that] don’t align with your values, that is a sign, right? That’s a gift.”

Instead of endorsing the use of the new vaccines, Ladapo encouraged people to prioritize healthy nutrition habits as a means of fortifying their immune systems.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)