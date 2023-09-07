Mossad Chief Speaks With Zelensky About Israelis Arriving For Uman





Mossad head Dovid Barnea spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week ahead of the impending arrival of thousands of Breslover chassidim to Uman for Rosh Hashanah, Channel 12 News reported.

The phone call was an attempt to improve relations between Israel and Ukraine following reports that Ukrainian officials are refusing to cooperate with plans to expedite the entry of tens of thousands of Israelis into the country by increasing staff at the border crossings with neighboring countries.

Ukraine is disgruntled with Israel about what it claims is the rejection of Ukrainian citizens into the country as well as with Interior Minister Arbel’s refusal to meet with the Ukrainian ambassador over the past year.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a meeting with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri and Barnea on Wednesday to discuss a solution that would foster cooperation with Ukrainian authorities.

Also, arrangements were made for Netanyahu to speak by phone to Zelesnky in the next day or two. The exact timing of the phone call has not yet been determined.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)