AGAIN: Jenin Terrorists Fire Rocket Toward Gilboa Region





Terrorists from the El Ayah Battalion in Jenin claimed on Sunday that they fired a rocket at the Ran On yishuv in the Gilboa region of northern Israel.

The IDF confirmed the rocket’s launch later on Sunday, adding that the projectile fell far short of its target, falling in a Palestinian area.

A video of the launch was posted on social media.

It was the seventh time in recent months that Palestinians from the northern Shomron attempted to launch a rocket at Jewish yishuvim in the Gilboa.

