BIAS MUCH? CBS Anchors Asks VP Harris If She’s Taking “Threat” Of Another Trump Presidency “Seriously Enough”





Vice President Kamala Harris found herself in a candid exchange with CBS anchor Margaret Brennan during an interview in Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of her visit to the ASEAN Summit. In a clip previewed on CBS Mornings, Brennan asked Harris about President Joe Biden’s age and if she was prepared to assume the role of commander in chief.

Initially, the clip raised eyebrows as it appeared to be edited improperly, with a brief snippet missing from the context of Brennan’s question. However, CBS later released a more extended version of the exchange, acknowledging the earlier error in editing.

During the interview, Brennan referred to polling data indicating concerns within the Democratic Party regarding President Biden’s age, with two-thirds of Democrats reportedly expressing doubts about his ability to run for a second term. Brennan inquired if Vice President Harris was prepared to take on the responsibilities of commander in chief.

Harris responded confidently, saying, “Yes, I am, if necessary. But Joe Biden is going to be fine.” She went on to highlight President Biden’s leadership, emphasizing the impact of his administration on American infrastructure, citing investments in roads, bridges, high-speed internet, and addressing issues like lead pipes.

Brennan then posed the question, “Are you taking the threat of a second Trump presidency seriously enough?” The Vice President, momentarily stunned by the query, responded with, “I don’t understand the question.”

Brennan continued by referencing Harris’s dismissal of some Republican criticism and highlighting the former president as the front-runner for the Republican nomination. Harris remained resolute in her response, stating, “We will win reelection. There is too much at stake, and the American people know it.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)