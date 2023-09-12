CROOKED JOE: Trump Accuses Biden of Taking ‘Kickback’ On $6 Billion Deal With Iran On 9/11





Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden for the recent release of funds as part of a hostage exchange deal with Iran, an action that coincided with the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. In his remarks, Trump suggested that President Biden might be receiving a “kickback” related to the $6 billion sent to Iran.

Taking to the Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump questioned the terms of the hostage exchange, stating, “So, let’s get this straight! We did a hostage TRADE with Iran. We gave them 5 very tough, smart people that they desperately wanted. We likewise got back 5 people BUT, we also gave them 6 BILLION DOLLARS!”

Trump continued, “How much of a kickback does Crooked Joe Biden get? Does anyone realize how much money 6 Billion Dollars is? When I was President, I got back 58 hostages for ZERO money. Remember Pastor Brunson? It sets a TERRIBLE precedent. Republicans, call out the 25th Amendment, NOW! Biden is INCOMPETENT!”

The exchange with Iran involved Secretary of State Antony Blinken signing a waiver, allowing Iran to access $6 billion in oil money that had been previously restricted due to U.S. sanctions.

Prominent Republican figures, including Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), joined Trump in criticizing the exchange. Senator Cotton accused Biden of “paying ransom to the world’s state sponsor of terrorism” and expressed outrage over the timing of the deal on the 9/11 anniversary. Senator Grassley echoed these sentiments and argued against what he saw as the U.S. being coerced into making payments for hostages, ultimately financing Iran’s aggressive foreign policy, including its support for terrorism.

“It’s ridiculous for us to be blackmailed into paying $6 billion for hostages, which will indirectly finance Iran’s number one foreign policy tool: terrorism,” declared Senator Grassley. “Last time it was $1.7 billion traded for hostages, and next time it will probably be $10 billion; the price keeps going up & up.”

