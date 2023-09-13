PALPABLE HATRED: MSNBC Liberal Insists That “Donald Trump MUST Die In Prison”





In a recent escalation of rhetoric against former President Donald Trump, Dean Obeidallah, a SiriusXM radio host and MSNBC columnist, insisted that Trump “must die in prison.” Obeidallah’s comments came during a discussion with his guest, Mediaite reporter Tommy Christopher, who raised concerns about a perceived double standard in political discourse.

The discussion began when Christopher pointed out the lack of significant backlash when Nikki Haley, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, insinuated in a July interview with Fox News that President Joe Biden, due to his age, might not complete his term in office.

Christopher then posed a hypothetical scenario: What if Biden were to suggest that Trump could “die in prison” if he faced incarceration for any of his legal troubles?

Obeidallah’s response went further than the hypothetical scenario. He asserted, “I think Donald Trump must die in prison because – I don’t care if he was 45 years old. You should get life in prison if you attempt a coup, and there should be no chance of parole.” He continued, “I don’t care who it is.”

The radio host clarified that he was not advocating for Trump’s murder but rather a life sentence so lengthy that Trump would pass away from natural causes. His stance stems from the belief that such a severe punishment would send a clear message to the public about the consequences of attempting to undermine the democratic republic of the United States.

Over the weekend, Obeidallah shared a Mediaite article that referred to him as a “liberal host,” confirming his position on the matter.

Obeidallah’s rhetoric comes at a time when concerns about Trump’s health and safety heading into the 2024 election have been raised. In a recent interview, Trump was asked about his fears regarding attempts on his life, to which he responded, “They’re savage animals; they’re people that are sick.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)