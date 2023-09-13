Jewish Community Activists Hold Surprise Birthday Party For NYPD Commissioner





Jewish community leaders gathered on Tuesday to extend their heartfelt appreciation and warm birthday wishes to NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban.

It was a small event held at NYPD Headquarters, where the Commissioner was presented with a beautiful cake with his photo on it.

Those gathered expressed their gratitude for his dedicated service and wished him a joyous and memorable birthday celebration.

The event was attended by close friends of Caban in the Jewish community, who have worked alongside him for many years during his distinguished career.

Having grown up in the Bronx, Edward Caban joined the NYPD in 1991, initially serving at the 40th Precinct. Displaying exceptional dedication and skill, he quickly rose through the ranks, achieving the rank of sergeant within a mere three years and later attaining the position of inspector.

Edward Caban hails from a law enforcement family, with his father Juan having served as an NYC Transit Police Detective and even serving as the President of the Transit Police Hispanic Society at one point in his career. The new NYPD commissioner is married to Leidy Caban and is a proud father to two children, Edward and Ava.

