SEE IT: UFO Expert Shows Politicians Mummified Remains He Insists Are Ancient Aliens





Mexican politicians on Tuesday were shown two mummified corpses which a self-proclaimed UFO expert asserted were “a clear demonstration” of extraterrestrial beings not of this world.

The two enigmatic bodies, characterized by their three-fingered hands and elongated heads reminiscent of typical depictions of extraterrestrial beings, were prominently displayed in windowed containers during a public congressional hearing dedicated to the discussion of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

According to ufologist Jaime Maussan, who addressed the hearing, these cadavers have been dated to be between 700 and 1,800 years old. X-ray scans of one of the bodies unveiled the presence of mysterious “eggs” within it, adding to the intrigue of the discovery.

Maussan, while addressing the congressional panel, made a bold assertion: “These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution.” He cited supposed DNA testing conducted on the diminutive figures to support his claim.

“These aren’t beings that were discovered following a UFO crash. They were found in diatom (algae) mines and subsequently became fossilized,” he explained.

The ancient remains were reportedly unearthed in Cusco, Peru, back in 2017.

Recent scientific examinations of the UFO-related specimens at the Autonomous National University of Mexico yielded DNA evidence, thanks to radiocarbon dating techniques, as elucidated by Maussan. These perplexing discoveries were showcased alongside a collection of videos featuring UFO sightings and other unidentified anomalous occurrences.

The primary objective of the hearing was to deliberate on the inclusion of provisions pertaining to these phenomena in the Aerial Space Protection Law. If ratified, this legislation would mark Mexico as the world’s first country to formally acknowledge the presence of extraterrestrial entities on Earth.

