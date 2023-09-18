WATCH: Prime Minister Netanyahu Speaks With Elon Musk

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu landed in California on Sunday morning for a visit with billionaire and X owner Elon Musk.
Netanyahu and his wife Sara met with Musk at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California.
Musk and the prime minister then held a live discussion on X, mainly about artificial intelligence, that can be watched below:
הצטרפו לשידור החי: ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בשיחה עם @elonmusk. https://t.co/rA0sQnFvQB
— ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) September 18, 2023
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
how was allowed on Rosh Hashannah
Poor choice of clothing for Sara Netanyahu, as this orange outfit at 1st glance looks like a prison outfit.
Of-course even poorer choice, arriving in San Francisco on Sunday morning A.K.A. 2nd day of ראש-השנה and only chance for תקיעת-שופר this year,
Anyone care to explain why Sara Netanyahu is wearing an orange jumpsuit
Isn’t it a little premature as she hasn’t been convicted yet?
I don’t know, I think she looks pretty good in that outfit.
Please correct your article! Its unfair to malign the Prime Minister. There is no travel on Shabbos and Yom Tov for official Israeli affairs. Netanyahu left Israel early MONDAY morning to get to S.F.
This site assumes that the frum yiden have x ?
@woodman516 It’s not allowed. FYI Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu isn’t dati.