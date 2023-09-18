WATCH: Prime Minister Netanyahu Speaks With Elon Musk

PM Netanyahu and his wife meet with Elon Musk in Fremont, California. (Photo: Avi Ochayon/GPO)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu landed in California on Sunday morning for a visit with billionaire and X owner Elon Musk.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara met with Musk at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California.

Musk and the prime minister then held a live discussion on X, mainly about artificial intelligence, that can be watched below:

  2. Poor choice of clothing for Sara Netanyahu, as this orange outfit at 1st glance looks like a prison outfit.
    Of-course even poorer choice, arriving in San Francisco on Sunday morning A.K.A. 2nd day of ראש-השנה and only chance for תקיעת-שופר this year,

  5. Please correct your article! Its unfair to malign the Prime Minister. There is no travel on Shabbos and Yom Tov for official Israeli affairs. Netanyahu left Israel early MONDAY morning to get to S.F.