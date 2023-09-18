WATCH: Prime Minister Netanyahu Speaks With Elon Musk





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu landed in California on Sunday morning for a visit with billionaire and X owner Elon Musk.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara met with Musk at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California.

Musk and the prime minister then held a live discussion on X, mainly about artificial intelligence, that can be watched below:

הצטרפו לשידור החי: ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בשיחה עם @elonmusk. https://t.co/rA0sQnFvQB — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) September 18, 2023

