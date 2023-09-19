BD”E: Petirah Of Rav Mordechai Zelig Schechter ZT”L, Mashgiach At Chaim Berlin And Son Of Rav Aharon ZT”L





YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of HaRav Mordechai Zelig Schechter zt”l, the mashgiach of Yeshivas Rabeinu Chaim Berlin, who was niftar on Tuesday following an illness of several years.

HaRav Mordechai was raised in the home of his esteemed father, Hagaon HaRav Aharon Schechter zt”l, who was niftar just a few weeks ago. Throughout his life, he echoed his father’s wisdom and hadracha, molding and inspiring thousands of bochurim in Chaim Berlin.

He became Mashgiach after the passing of HaRav Shimon Groner in 2005.

The levaya is tentatively scheduled to take place at 11 am at the yeshiva located on Coney Island Ave in Flatbush.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)