HOT WATER: Trump Instructed Aide To Tell Feds “You Don’t Know Anything About The Boxes”





A stunning new report says that former President Donald Trump’s longtime personal assistant Molly Michael informed the FBI that Trump had ordered her to feign ignorance about the investigation.

According to a report from ABC, Molly Michael disclosed that Trump had instructed her with the words, “You don’t know anything about the boxes,” upon discovering that federal investigators were interviewing individuals regarding his refusal to surrender boxes of classified documents. This statement, legal experts argue, could serve as significant evidence of obstruction of justice, as it is illegal to instruct someone to deceive federal investigators.

Notably, Michael also shared with investigators that Trump would occasionally jot down “to-do notes” on the back of documents bearing classified markings. After a search of Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 failed to turn up these documents, she provided several examples to the FBI.

Molly Michael had been in the employ of the Trump White House since 2018 and followed Trump to Mar-a-Lago after he left office. Despite her loyalty, Michael reportedly grew increasingly concerned in 2022 as federal officials demanded the return of the boxes containing classified documents.

She revealed to investigators that Trump displayed a deep personal interest in these documents and frequently instructed her and valet Walt Nauta to retrieve the boxes so he could examine their contents.

As the investigation intensified, prosecutors issued a subpoena demanding the return of all the classified documents. However, Trump complied by handing over only a small portion of them, with more than 100 being discovered during the subsequent search at Mar-a-Lago.

Consequently, Trump now faces charges of mishandling classified documents and obstructing justice. Walt Nauta and another former Trump employee, Carlos D’Oliveira, have also been charged with assisting in the alleged effort to conceal the documents from investigators. All three have entered pleas of not guilty and are currently awaiting trial, scheduled for May 2024 in a South Florida federal court.

