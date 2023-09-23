STUPID STUNT: Brain Damaged Senator Promises To Wear Suit If GOP Funds Government, Supports Ukraine





Senator John Fetterman, the cognitively damaged Democratic senator from Pennsylvania, has presented a unique proposition to Republicans who’ve taken issue with his unconventional attire: if they abandon efforts to trigger a government shutdown and fully support Ukraine, he will make a rare appearance in a suit on the Senate floor next week.

Fetterman has gained notoriety for his preference for shorts and hoodies over traditional suits, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer even changed Senate rules to allow this unprecedented breach of decorum. Previously, senators were mandated by the chamber’s rules to wear business attire while they were on the floor.

Schumer defended the decision, stating, “Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit.”

In a statement, Fetterman declared, “If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week.”

Sen. Rick Scott, along with 45 other senators, expressed their disapproval of the dress code modification in a letter addressed to Schumer. In the letter, they emphasized the importance of upholding the Senate’s dignity, stating, “The world watches us on that floor, and we must protect the sanctity of that place at all costs. Allowing casual clothing on the Senate floor disrespects the institution we serve and the American families we represent.”

Notably, some Democrats, including Senator Dick Durbin and Senator Mark Kelly, have also voiced their dissatisfaction with the change.

Throughout the controversy, Senator Fetterman has remained unfazed, asserting, “America… it’s about freedom and choice. It’s like [a] Burger King ‘You Rule’ kind of thing.”

Fetterman’s stance on attire has even prompted a direct conversation with Senator Joe Manchin, who also expressed his disagreement with the dress code alteration. Senator Manchin has recently initiated discussions to reintroduce a formal dress code for the Senate.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)