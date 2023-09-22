An Erev Yom Kippur Plea From YWN





As Yom Kippur approaches and we all seek to increase our zechusim so that we may be zocheh b’din, YWN would like to inform our readers of an incredible opportunity to help tip the scales in our favor.

Although YWN has never before promoted a specific tzedakah, our team is now raising funds for two families who we have personally and exhaustively verified the authenticity and urgency of their respective plights. Both of these families truly require our assistance, and providing them with it will surely present a powerful zechus for us in Shamayim.

The first family is one in which the father, an incredible talmid chochom, is suffering from Stage 4 cancer. Due to his illness, he has been forced to travel around the world for treatments, and has been unable to provide income for his family. His wife has also been forced to quit her job, as her days are filled with tending to her husband. With no income and expensive travel and treatments, this family has incurred massive debt. They have been unable to pay their bills for over a year, and they are now facing eviction from their home.

The second family is one that has been a close friend of YWN for many years. B’chasdei Hashem, they have merited to have two engaged children whose weddings are upcoming over the next several weeks. Unfortunately, the family does not have enough money to make even one wedding, let alone two. Additionally, a family member suffers from a serious illness, compounding this family’s troubles and financial expenses.

Hundreds of thousands of people trust YWN to deliver them the news – appropriately, sensitively, and free-of-charge. Now, we are simply making one request: Please help us help these two pure families who are silently suffering. Please open your hearts before Yom Kippur and provide them with much-needed reprieve. In doing so, we have no doubt that the Ribono Shel Olam will make our lives easier and better, as well.

The words of U’nesaneh Tokef call to us: U’Teshuva U’Tefillah U’Tzedakah Maavirin Es Roah Hagezeirah. Let us not let this opportunity pass us by.

Wishing you all a Gmar Chasima Tova.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO HELP THESE TWO PEOPLE