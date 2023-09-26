17,000 Adirei HaTorah Heroines Honored at BMG Evening of Inspiration





A sea of women filled the N’Shei Adirei HaTorah gathering last week, in a splendiferous tribute to the women standing beside their husbands steeped in Torah. The attendees were not accessories to the peaceful warriors that grace the confines of the bais medrash, but rather the backbone of their limud hatorah – the n’shei chayil without whom their learning would be impossible. Throngs of these heroines attended the event – 17,000 strong, including 7,000 from 25 BMG kollelim across the world.

The event was headlined by the BMG roshei yeshiva, Rav Nochum Binder, and Rav Aharon Schustal, along with Dayan Aharon Dovid Dunner, who flew in from London to address the momentous gathering in person.

Speakers included Rav Malkiel Kotler, Rav Aharon Dovid Dunner, and video messages from Rav Reuven Feinstein, Rav Elya Brudny, Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Rav Elya Ber Wachtfogel, and Rav Yisroel Neuman.

A gorgeous musical video tribute was shown, with a song composed by Chayala Neuhaus and sung by Shmueli Ungar. Musical accompaniment was performed at the gathering by the Yiddishe Nachas Choir and the Berko brothers.

The evening was filled with inspiration and tributes to the devoted bnos yisroel whose days are spent immersed in the yam hatalmud, leaving all in attendance with a newfound appreciation not only for their husband’s work, but indeed, their own.

