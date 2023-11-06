READ IT: Lakewood Roshei Yeshiva Blast Individuals Attempting To Destroy Lakewood’s Achdus

The roshei yeshiva of Bais Medrash Govoha have issued a letter reaffirming their support for Avi Schnall’s Assembly candidacy, and condemning the individuals who have been trying to get the Lakewood kehilla to vote against Avi.
The letter, signed by Rav Malkiel Kotler shlit”a, Rav Yeruchem Olshin shlit”a, Rav Yisroel Newman shlit”a, and Rav Dovid Schustal shlit”a, makes clear that those who are opposing Avi Schnall’s bid represent only themselves and do not have the kehilla‘s best interests in mind.
A second section of the letter, signed by Rav Dovid Schustal also condemns those who have been recently spreading false rumors about Rav Elya Ber Wachtfogel shlit”a having retracted his endorsement of Avi Schnall’s campaign.
The letter comes just a day before Election Day, in the race where Avi Schnall is seeking to unseat an incumbent, Ned Thomson, to represent New Jersey’s 30th District in the State Assembly.
The Lakewood kehilla has already shown tremendous support for Avi in the election, with 9,139 ballots already cast, compared to the rest of the 30th District, which had 5,411 early votes combined.
if this is so, why won’t Rav Wachtfogel himself provide a letter confirming this, why is it left up to a different Rav… or has he…?
The clear intent is to have a frum yid aligned with the statewide majority party (aka the Dems) rather than with a perpetual minority party (aka the Republicans) in what has historically been a majority Republican district . Not clear why all the drama for a rather straightforward political strategy
Roshei Yeshiva don’t “Blast” people. Using this kind of language is sensationalized at best and a pgam in the kovod chamamim at worst. Please watch your language.
Can somebody please answer, if he gets “tuition relief “ will any school lower tuition for even one child?
Don’t get me wrong, I voted for avi. This is in my eyes an excellent example of על ימין שהוא שמאל.
IRS does not allow members of a section 510c3 organization to make political endorsements on behalf of the organization
If the Roshei Yeshiva made no mention of Avi Schnall’s name (seemingly with intent), why does YWN choose to “translate” for them?