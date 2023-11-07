New Details Emerge Regarding Hamas’ Sickening Simchas Torah Attack





New details about Hamas’ unprecedented, inhumane attack against Israeli civilians on Simchas Torah were revealed on Tuesday, with The Guardian reporting previously unknown aspects of the murderous operation.

According to the report, the thousands of terrorists involved in the attack were not given precise details about the dastardly plan until 6 am – just shortly before the attack began.

Two hours prior to that, terrorists received an order at 4 am to go pray at their mosques and then return home, collect their weapons and ammunitions, and go to designated assembly points. Even at that point, the Hamas baby-killers did not know the exact details of what they were about to do.

Once at the assembly points, the terrorists were provided with more lethal and sophisticated weaponry from their commanders, including machine guns, explosives, anti-tank missiles, sniper rifles, and grenades.

At 6 am, the full attack orders were given, with the terrorists ordered to blow up the fence surrounding Gaza and then go on a rampage to kill as many Israeli soldiers and civilians as possible, as well as to bring back hostages.

Each Hamas unit received its own orders; one was ordered to attack an IDF base near the border, another to ambush IDF forces responding to the attack, a third was ordered to carry out killings and kidnappings in Israel, while a fourth was given the duty of dealing with the abductees once they were brought into Gaza.

