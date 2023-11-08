OVER THE TOP: Hillary Compares Trump To Hitler, Says Nazi Leader Was Also “Duly Elected” [VIDEO]





Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton raised some eyebrows in an appearance on “The View,” when she made a seeming comparison between Donald Trump and mass murderer Adolf Hitler in warning Americans not to re-elect the 45th president to the White House.

Clinton was asked by host Sunny Hostin, “What in your view, would happen if [Trump] were to be reelected?”

“Oh, I can’t even, I can’t even think that because I think it would be the end of our country as we know it. And I don’t say that lightly,” Clinton answered. You know, I hated losing, and I especially hated losing to him because I had seen so many warning signals during the campaign. But I immediately said, look, we have to give him a chance. We’ve got to support, you know, the president we have. And I meant it. And I tried really hard.

“And then literally from his inauguration on, it was nothing but, you know, accusing people of things, making up facts, denying the size of the crowd at his own inauguration. And everything that I worried about, I saw unfolding,” she continued.

“I think that he’d be even worse now because he was somewhat restrained, believe it or not, and, in the first term by people who he hired because he thought they would go along with him and they stood up to him. And so now he is going to if he were ever near the Oval Office again, find people who have no principles, no conscience, who are totally tied, you know, to his fortunes literally, and therefore would do whatever he said,” she said.

“So the wreckage is almost unimaginable,” Clinton asserted. “You know, when I was secretary of state, I used to talk about one and done. And what I meant by that is that people would get legitimately elected, and then they would try to do away with elections and do away with opposition and do away with a free press.

“And you could see it in countries where, well, Hitler was duly elected! (That’s right. Right.) And so all of a sudden, somebody with those tendencies, so dictatorial authoritarian tendencies would be like, “Oh, okay, we’re going to shut this down. We’re going to throw these people in jail.” They didn’t usually telegraph that. Trump is telling us what he intends to do!”

