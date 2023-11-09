CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: Pro-Hamas Supporters Occupy Jew-Hating NY Times Building, Accuse Them Of Supporting Genocide





Bryant Park in New York City witnessed hundreds of anti-Israel protesters on Thursday afternoon, culminating in an occupation of the lobby of The New York Times building. The demonstrators called for the elimination of the State of Israel and accused President Biden of supporting what they labeled as “genocide.”

During the protests, participants deemed Israel a “terrorist state” and chanted slogans like “From river to sea, Palestine will be free,” a phrase known for its call for the eradication of Israel. These chants echoed through midtown as the march progressed on Thursday evening.

The protesters also directed their ire at President Biden, shouting, “Biden, Biden, you can’t hide, you’re supporting genocide.” This vocal demonstration followed President Biden’s earlier statement to reporters, where he stated that there is “no possibility” of an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

As the protest escalated, participants entered the lobby of The New York Times building, continued their chants outside the premises, and distributed mock newspaper copies titled “The New York War Crimes.” They expressed their intent to hold The New York Times accountable, accusing the publication of inciting what they referred to as “genocide.” Chants of “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for the New York Times” and “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes” filled the air.

Law enforcement officers were present in the lobby alongside the protesters, and they later succeeded in clearing the area.

Someone should tell these protesters, that the NY Times is run by a bunch of Jew-haters, who use every opportunity to attack and malign Jews, not to mention their deep hatred of the State of Israel. The same NY Times who literally covered up the Holocaust as it was happening. Apparently, these protesters are so highly uneducated, that they went to the wrong place to protest. The NY Times is on their side and it’s shocking that they don’t know that.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)