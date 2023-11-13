HATE IN CLEVELAND: Antisemites Spray Swastikas On Kevorim In Chesed Shel Emes Cemetery





In a disturbing act of hatred, the Chesed Shel Emes Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio, became the latest target of antisemitic vandalism, with antisemites defacing multiple kevorim with red swastikas.

The desecration has sparked concern in the local Jewish community, especially as it coincides with the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, now in its fifth week.

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland released a statement expressing its horror and dismay over the vandalism.

“It is absolutely sickening that anyone could have so much hate for the Jewish people that they would desecrate a cemetery,” the Federation wrote on X. “This cowardly act to violate the memory of our elders only confirms what we already know: the hatred of the Jewish community here and around the world now is at a level not seen in generations.”

“We will support law enforcement in any way we can to see that those who are responsible face the consequences of their actions,” it added. “We will restore the damage of the cemetery and return the dignity to the damaged gravesites. And we will continue combat hate against all communities with an unbending resolve.”

In response to the vandalism, Reps. Shontel Brown and Max Miller took to social media to express their concerns and solidarity with the Jewish community.

