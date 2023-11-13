Donald Trump’s Sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, Dead At 86





Maryanne Trump Barry, the older sister of former President Donald Trump, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 86. Barry was found in her Upper East Side residence in Manhattan. The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.

Barry, a prominent figure in her own right, was well-known for her extensive career in the legal field, culminating in her role as a federal judge. Her retirement came in February 2019, amidst an investigation into alleged tax fraud connected to her father Fred Trump’s real estate dealings.

Despite being a supportive figure in her brother’s business and political ventures, Barry was last in the public eye following a controversial incident where she was secretly recorded by her niece, Mary L. Trump, expressing criticism towards President Trump.

Her legal career was marked by significant milestones. In 1974, Barry emerged as a notable figure in the legal community when she was appointed as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, being one of only two women in that office at the time. Her judicial career further elevated in 1983 when President Ronald Reagan nominated her to the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

