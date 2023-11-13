An Evening of Chizuk and Song





Rav Shaul Alter farbrengs at the Boca Raton Synagogue

Last Monday evening, Boca Raton Synagogue, led by Rabbi Efrem Goldberg, had the singular privilege of hosting the world famous Gaon Harav Shaul Alter, Rosh Yeshivas Pnei Menachem. Rav Alter had come to the USA for a brief visit to deliver words of Chizuk to his followers and to American yidden during these difficult times. Over the past years, Rav Goldberg and the members of his shul have developed a connection to the Rosh Yeshiva’s unique style of Torah, and Rav Goldberg often shares excerpts from Rav Shaul Alter’s weekly Torah teachings to his community. At their request, Rav Alter took the time from his brief visit to Miami, to travel to Boca Raton and share words of Chizuk and join them in song and prayer for Acheinu Bnei Yisroel.

The event opened with Rav Efrem Goldberg introducing the Rosh Yeshiva, followed by songs and short anecdotes the Rosh Yeshiva shared, about the proper hashkafic outlook on the current situation in Eretz Yisroel and heightened tensions and antisemitism worldwide, and tools for building up our Emunah and Bitachon.





