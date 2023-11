A photo has gone viral of IDF Soldiers inside the Hamas run Parliament.

The soldiers are from the Golani Brigade, and are seen posing for a selfie in front of the Parliament, located inside Gaza City.

The building has been used by Hamas “lawmakers” since they took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007.

YWN has attached a “before and after” photo below.

Additionally, the video below is the commander who was in charge of this operation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)