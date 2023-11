The IDF announced the death the death of two soldiers killed Tuesday during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

They are:

Captain (res.) Omri Yosef David, 27, deputy commander of a company in the 9217 battalion in the Negev brigade

Captain Yedidya Asher Lev, 26, a deputy company commander in the Shaked Battalion in the Givati ​​Brigade.

This brings the death toll in the IDF’s ground operation in Gaza to 48.

Additionally, 4 soldiers were seriously injured during fighting in northern Gaza.