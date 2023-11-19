Gun Flashed By NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov Didn’t Work, Charges Dropped





The gun charges filed against NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov have been dropped after authorities investigating her for displaying it in public discovered that the firearm didn’t actually work.

Vernikov was charged last month after flashing the weapon on her waist during a pro-Israel counter-protest against pro-Palestinian students, in violation of a New York law barring guns at “sensitive locations” which include protests.

The councilwoman was not arrested at the rally, but voluntarily turned herself in the next day and handed the gun over to authorities. Several weeks later, investigators examined the gun and found that it was missing a part – the recoil spring assembly – rendering the firearm inoperable.

As a result, charges against Vernikov have been dropped, because she was essentially carrying a toy gun around.

“In order to sustain this charge, it must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the weapon in question was capable of firing bullets,” said Oren Yaniv, a spokesman for Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. “Absent such proof, we have no choice but to dismiss these charges.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)