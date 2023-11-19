NOT EVEN CLOSE: Trump Trouncing DeSantis By 39 Points In Latest Florida Poll





Former President Donald Trump is blowing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis out of the water in his own state in a new poll from the University of North Florida. Trump secured 60 percent of the support from registered Republicans in Florida, leaving DeSantis with 21 percent.

The poll, which surveyed 788 people between October 23 and November 4, indicates a widening gap in favor of Trump. Nikki Haley, Trump’s former UN ambassador, ranked third with six percent, followed by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at two percent. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy received one percent.

In a head-to-head matchup between Trump and DeSantis, 59 percent of respondents favored Trump, with DeSantis garnering 29 percent support.

Dr. Michael Binder, director of the university’s Public Opinion Research Lab, expressed concern for DeSantis’s campaign. “Despite his historically high approval ratings, Governor DeSantis losing ground in his home state could spell trouble for his national aspirations,” Binder said.

Trump celebrated the poll results on his Truth Social account, showing a graphic of his lead over “DeSanctimonious.”

The poll also explored respondents’ opinions on Trump’s actions following the 2020 election. A significant majority, 71 percent, believed Trump was merely exercising his right to contest the election, while only 16 percent felt his actions threatened American democracy.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)