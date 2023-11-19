Brazen Thieves Break Into Jewish Home Over Shabbos, Steal $300,000+ [VIDEO]





A packed home in Toms River was burglarized over Shabbos, with thieves making off with hundreds of thousands of dollars in illicit proceeds – including a vehicle worth over $250,000, Lakewood Alerts reported Motzei Shabbos.

The thieves broke into the home just before 4 am, rummaged through it for valuables, including car keys, before making off about 20 minutes later.

The culprits were incredibly brazen, as all 8 rooms in the home were filled with people, including a baby room that they went through. The baby inside was thankfully not harmed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)